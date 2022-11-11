Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a room at Mekhla resort in the Tilwara police station area of Jabalpur district on November 8, the police said on Friday.

The deceased was a resident of Barela, Jabalpur. The prime accused in the case released a confession video of the crime and shared it from the girl's Instagram account on Friday, police said.

In the confession video, the prime accused is heard as saying, "My name is Abhijeet Patidar and I along with a partner run a business in Patna. We both had an affair with the girl. She was continuously demanding money from my partner and took about Rs 12 lakh from my partner before fleeing to Jabalpur. My partner asked to kill the girl and I did so. We both are involved in the woman's murder."

Police said the accused also uploaded a video of the girl lying in a pool of blood in the hotel room. However, he later deleted the video.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivesh Baghel said, "The preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had booked a room on November 6 at Mekhla resort. Gooing by the CCTV footage of the resort, he stayed alone in his room that night. The next day, the girl came to meet him at the resport in the afternoon and they ordered something to eat. After about an hour, the youth left the hotel alone after locking his room."

"On November 8, the hotel management found the room locked and broke the door open to find the woman lying lifeless. Upon receiving inrformation, a police team rushed to the spot. A case was registered a case in the matter. Four probe teams have been formed and a cyber team is also working on the case. We will arrest the accused soon," he added. (ANI)

