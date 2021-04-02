New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was found dead on Friday inside her rented accommodation in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti, they said.

On Friday at 10.52 am, police got information that a woman's body was lying on the fourth floor of a house in Mangolpuri area, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot where the deceased was found lying with injury marks on her head and right side of the face, the officer said.

Jyoti had shifted to the rented place a few days ago. She was separated from her husband for the last few years and shifted here with her live-in partner Shiva Sharma, who works as a carpenter, police further said.

“The woman had a scuffle with Sharma on Wednesday night in which he hit her on the face and head. She suffered injuries and started bleeding. The accused then ran away after locking the main door of the staircase,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused person who is absconding, police said.

