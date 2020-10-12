Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was found dead in her room in the Sanganer area here on Monday, police said.

The woman was living with a man at a rented room for the past one month, they said.

Also Read | Dust Pollution: All Government Agencies And Individuals Should Follow Guidelines Issued by Delhi Govt at Construction Sites, Says Gopal Rai.

Her body with injury marks was found lying in the room, Station House Officer of Sanganer police station Haripal Singh Rathore said, adding it has been sent for post-mortem.

Rathore said the woman's family members told the police that she had left home two years ago and was living with the man in rented accommodation.

Also Read | 7,000 Pilgrims to Be Allowed per Day to Pay Obeisance at Vaishno Devi Shrine From October 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)