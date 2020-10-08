Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 26-year-old married woman was found hanging from the ceiling at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, police said.

The parents of the woman, identified as Shaista Begum, alleged that she was killed over dowry demand, police said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cinemas to Screen Regional Films Instead of New Bollywood Releases from Oct 15?.

The woman was found hanging at her house in Mehmoodnagar locality under Civil Line police station, they said

She was married off three years ago.

Also Read | Invest India Conference: ‘India Story Strong Today, Stronger Tomorrow’, Says PM Narendra Modi in Keynote Address.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation into the case is on, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)