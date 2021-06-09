Amethi (UP), June 9 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was found hanging at her home in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Karmavati got married to Shitla Prasad four years ago and she has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter also.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on Tuesday evening, SHO of city police station Shyam Sundar said.

The body was sent for postmortem and a probe into the matter was underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)