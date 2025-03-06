Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): A woman was found with her wrist vein cut in a bathroom of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Station in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, Government Railway Police said.

The police said that the woman allegedly slashed her wrist in the bathroom nd wrote "I am sorry" on the bathroom floor.

The woman has not been identified yet. Her age is said to be between 20 and 27 years.

She was rushed to the nearest hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the police said. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

