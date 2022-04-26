Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], April 26 (ANI): A woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in Dausa district, said police on Monday.

The body of the woman was found in a well.

Also Read | Education Ministry Writes to Rajasthan Govt After Class 12 Exam Paper Asks About Achievements of Congress.

"A woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in Dausa district. The Woman's body was found in a well. She was walking towards her parents' house when the accused offered her a lift in their vehicle," said Dausa Additional Superintendant of Police Lal Chand Kayal.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Hanuman Chalisa Row: 'We Know How To Counter Dadagiri', Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)