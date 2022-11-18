Balrampur (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A local court here on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a woman for killing her husband in 2018

The court convicted Saraswati Devi and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, government advocate Naveen Tiwari said.

On September 13, 2018, Saraswati Devi killed her husband Uday Bhan Chauhan (48). After the investigation, police filed a chargesheet in the case, Tiwari said.

