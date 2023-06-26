Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman and a girl were killed while a man was injured when a portion of an old house's roof collapsed in Udaipur city of Rajasthan late on Monday evening, police said. Delhi Blast: House Collapses After Explosion in LPG Cylinder in Jawalpuri Area, Eight People Injured (Watch Video).

Watch House Collapse in Rajasthan Video:

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Two people died and one injured after a house collapsed in Udaipur (26/06) pic.twitter.com/uhWye4f0qH — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 27, 2023

The incident took place near Shrinathji ki Haveli under the Surajpole police station area, they said. The deceased girl's age was around seven years, police said.

