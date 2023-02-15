Idukki (Kerala), Feb 15 (PTI) A woman and her two grandchildren drowned in a pond near their house on Wednesday, police said.

Elsamma (50), a resident of Kombodinjalil near Adimali here, drowned while attempting to save her grandchildren who slipped and fell into the pond, they added.

Police said Amaya (7) and her elder sister, Annmariya (10), drowned in the incident that happened in the evening.

"They used to frequent this pond for washing clothes. They normally collect water in a bucket and wash clothes. Today, one child slipped and fell while the grandmother and the other child drowned attempting to save her," police said.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital near Adimali.

