Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman and her grandson were killed and three others sustained injuries when a tractor-trolley overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Momor Jhil in Kairana and the injured were rushed to hospital, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Suresho and her grandson Sachin (23) and the bodies sent for post-mortem, police said.

