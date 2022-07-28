Ballia (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A court here convicted a woman in the dowry death case of her daughter-in-law and awarded her the life imprisonment.

The deceased woman's husband Dinesh Chandra Soni, of Rasda town of Rasra Police station area, has also been convicted in the case and awarded three years' imprisonment with Rs 10,000 fine.

Joint Director of Prosecution Department Suresh Pathak said Thursday Gudiya, a resident of Sikandarpur police station area of the district, married Soni on December 5, 2006.

Soni was harassed for dowry and was burnt to death on 14 November 2014, he said.

Based on a complaint by Gudiya's father, a case was registered against her husband Soni and mother-in-law Asha Devi under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Dowry Harassment Act.

The court of District Judge, after hearing the arguments of both the sides, on Wednesday convicted the mother-in-law and husband in the case.

The court awarded life imprisonment to Devi and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000, while Soni was sentenced to three years in jail and a fine of Rs 10,000.

