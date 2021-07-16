New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman died after she allegedly hanged herself inside her house in west Delhi's Tagore Garden area on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Komal, they said.

The woman used to work as a teacher in Dwarka. She got married on November 30 last year, police said, adding it was a love marriage.

The woman's husband is employed in the private sector in Naraina here, a senior police officer said.

Five members live the house. A crime team inspected the place and sent the information regarding the incident to the sub-district magistrate (SDM), the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem at DDU hospital. No suicide note was found from the spot, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

