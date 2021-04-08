New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for being behind the wheels of a car that allegedly mowed down an elderly couple in Dwarka four days ago, police said.

The accused has been identified as Nupur Choudhary, they said.

Shanti Swaroop Arora (79) and his wife Anjana Arora (62) were run over by the car on Sunday evening following which police arrested Deepakshi Choudhary (30), the elder sister of Nupur. She was apprehended on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Shanti was a retired government official, while Anjana was a homemaker.

However, police on Wednesday said the victims' family had raised suspicion over who was actually driving the car.

Police had said, "Deepakshi Choudhary accompanied the injured to Manipal hospital. She stated that she was driving the vehicle and committed the accident. She also produced her documents to the investigating officer. However, victim's family raised doubts that her sister was driving the vehicle."

During investigation, it was found that Napur, who works as a probationary officer in a bank in Uttam Nagar, was driving the car at the time of the incident, a senior police officer said.

Further investigation in the case is in progress, police said.

