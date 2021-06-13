New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl in southwest Delhi's Dabri area, police said on Sunday.

The 16-year-old girl alleged that the accused also threatened to kill her, they said.

According to the FIR, the victim's mother and the accused knew each other.

The girl was sent to the house of accused to study and learn skills related to the parlour business, it said.

However, when the victim's mother came to take her, the girl refused to go as the accused had threatened to kill her if she went with her, it said.

The victim was sexually abused by the accused. The accused also assaulted the minor. The victim was also asked to do household work. The accused, who runs an NGO, recorded her obscene video and threatened to upload it on the social media if she left the house, it stated.

However, the victim fell ill and had to be taken to a doctor one day. She somehow managed to contact her mother and informed her about her ordeal following which the police was informed.

A case under section 4 and 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused was arrested, police said.

Police said the accused was previously involved in two criminal cases.

