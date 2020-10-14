Ghaziabad, Oct 14 (PTI) A woman has been arrested in connection with the killing of a cable manufacturing unit owner in Ghaziabad whose body was found in Sahibabad Industrial Area Site 4, police said on Wednesday.

She was having an affair with the 40-year-old company owner Ajay Panchal, who was found dead on Tuesday, they said.

Also Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav Tests Positive For COVID-19; Samajwadi Party Founder is Asymptomatic.

The woman's husband and his friend and a three-wheeler owner who helped in dumping the body are absconding, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said at a press conference in the afternoon.

The arrested woman told the police that Panchal used to visit her in laws' house and he was on talking terms with her sister-in-law.

Also Read | Unlock 5.0: Representatives of Cinema Hall Associations Meet CM Arvind Kejriwal, Thank Him For Opening Cinema Halls in Delhi.

A few months ago, she managed to get Panchal's phone number from her mother-in-law and started talking to him. When her husband came to know about his wife's affair with Panchal, he planned to extort money from him by recording their video in a compromising position, police said.

The woman's husband shared his plan with his friend Kamal and asked her to call Panchal for a meeting.

Panchal then drove to the woman's house, where her husband and his friend thrashed him and demanded money from him. When he resisted, the accused strangled Panchal, police said.

The woman's husband then sent her to his sister's house. They drove his car and left it in an abandoned area near Hajj House. They used a three-wheeler of a person known to them to carry the body, which they dumped on the roadside in Sahibabad Industrial Area Site 4, the SSP said.

Panchal had left his factory, located in Rajendra Nagar industrial area, around 1 pm on Monday for some work. His mobile phone was found switched off some minutes later, police had said on Tuesday.

Police had initially registered a case of kidnapping and it was later converted into a murder case after the recovery of the body.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)