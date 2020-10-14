Mahoba, Oct 14 (PTI) A woman and her one-year-old son died here after being run over by a truck, police said on Wednesday.

They said the accident took place in Kabrai area of the district on Tuesday, when Nisha (30) and her son were standing by the road and the two were run over by the truck.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Remains in 'Poor' Category for 8th Consecutive Day With Rise of Pollutants in Atmosphere.

Police said that the truck has been seized, and its driver nabbed. The body of the woman and her son have been sent for post-mortem examination, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)