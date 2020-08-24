Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman and her son were killed in a clash involving two families over an alleged property dispute in Pokhri village under Gagha police station limit in Gorakhpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday and cases were registered against 10 people with 8 of them arrested so far, they said.

Also Read | NEET, JEE 2020: ‘Holding Exams Now Impractical’, Says Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray In Letter to PM Narendra Modi.

As per reports, Rajesh Dubey and his brother Arvind Dubey of Pokhri village were caught in a property dispute with the family members coming to blows on Sunday.

During the clash between the two families, Rajesh along with his brother-in-law and son allegedly killed Arvind Dubey's wife Hemlata (50) and Arvind's 23-year-old son Harsh Dubey with a spade.

Also Read | Muslim Man in Ahmednagar Gets Two Daughters of His ‘Rakhi Sister’ Married as Per Hindu Rituals, Wins Hearts on Internet.

At the time of the murder, Arvind and his son Utkarsh were in a police station to register a complaint against his brother Rajesh and others for beating them up.

Police said the property dispute between the brothers dates back 10 years while adding that both families were staying together before that.

Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh suspended Gagha police station in-charge Dilip Kumar Singh, sub-inspector Kalpnath Singh and head constable Pramod Singh for carelessness as the two families were fighting since morning over cutting of a mahua tree.

"A mother and son were killed due to a property dispute on Sunday. Police has registered a case against 10 persons, of which 8 persons have been arrested and further action will be taken against the accused under Gangster Act," the SSP said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the government following the incident.

In a tweet on Sunday, Yadav said, "In the BJP Government, if murders, rapes and kidnapping continue in Gorakhpur, then 'maanyavar' has to change the name of Gorakhpur to 'gunaahpur'. If a person cannot control his city, how can he control the state. Someone should impart to him the knowledge that with crime, development cannot happen."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)