New Delhi, March 20: A 60-year-old woman was injured after she was allegedly attacked by the pet dog of her neighbour in the Ram Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the incident occurred on March 17, when the woman was going for a walk around 7 am. "It was around 7 am when I was going for morning walk. As I reached near the house of our neighbour Ashok, her wife was feeding their dog...," an FIR lodged on the basis of a complaint from the woman read.

She further told police that the dog suddenly started barking at her and attacked her. "I fell on the ground, the dog tore my saree and started biting my right palm. I started screaming when some passersby helped me out. I came back to my house and my son Deepak took me to a hospital, where we called the police and informed them about the matter," the FIR read. The victim also alleged that such incidents occurred in the past as well, but no one had complained about those. Stray Dog Menace in Delhi: Feeding Stray Dogs Is Making Them Territorial, Leading to Attacks on People, Says High Court.

Police registered the FIR under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the owner of the dog.

On February 25, a two-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Dhobhi Ghat area of New Delhi's Tughlaq Lane. The child was sitting outside her home when four to five dogs attacked her, dragged her for several metres and mauled her to death.

Another similar incident was reported on January 29, when a seven-year-old girl suffered more than 15 injuries after allegedly being attacked by her neighbour's American Bully while she was playing with her friends in Rohini's Sector-25 area. ‘Stray Dogs a Threat to Life’: Journalist Mauled by Stray Dog While Walking in Delhi’s Lodhi Garden, Shares Pic.

In another incident on January 22, a two-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a pet dog in northeast Delhi's Vishwash Nagar. A day before that, a seven-year-old boy was injured in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area after allegedly being attacked by a Pitbull.

In the Shahbad Dairy area, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by another American Bully when she was playing near her home. In yet another incident, a Pitbull allegedly snatched an 18-month-old child from her grandfather's lap and mauled her in Burari's Uttarakhand Colony.

