Kolkata, Sept 25 (PTI) A woman was killed and her two daughters were seriously injured allegedly by a relative over a family dispute in the citys Ekbalpore area on Friday, a senior police officer said.

The man was arrested after he went to Ekbalpore Police Station and confessed to the crime, he said.

"The accused went to the victims flat on the second floor of a building on Dr Sudhir Bose Road and allegedly committed the crime. At that time, most people in the locality had gone for Friday prayers and so very of them were around. The man took advantage of the situation. We are probing the matter," an officer of Ekbalpore Police Station said.

While the mother in her mid-40s was declared brought dead at a hospital, the condition of her two daughters, whose age could not be ascertained, was "quite critical", he said.

City mayor Firhad Hakim rushed to the spot and said that the mishap "was the result of a family dispute".

