Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was killed and her husband and two children got injured when the motorcycle in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Bidoli checkpost under Jhinjhana police station limits on Monday evening, they said.

Also Read | What is a Bill? How Is It Introduced in Parliament? How Is a Legislation Enacted Into Law?.

The deceased woman was identified as Santosh and the body sent for post-mortem, police said.

They said a search is on for the truck driver who fled after the incident.

Also Read | Xbox Series S Now Available for Pre-orders via Amazon.in & Flipkart.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)