Latur, Feb 22 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was killed by her husband's second wife in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Thursday.

Naveli Vitthal Kurane was fatally attacked with sharp weapons at her home in the Raje Shivainagar area ofPakharsangvi village

Also Read | Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ties Up With Swiggy for Supply and Delivery of Pre-Ordered Meals To Train Passengers Through IRCTC E-Catering Portal.

The official said that there were frequent quarrels in the house after Naveli's husband Vitthal Kurane married another woman, named Nandini Dnyanoba Bande (20).

During one such fight between the two women on Wednesday, Nandini killed Naveli, the official said. While Vitthal was not at home at the time, Naveli's brother alleged that he had played a role in the murder. Based on the brother's complaint, the police on Thursday arrested Vitthal and Nandini, he added.

Also Read | Manipur High Court Revokes Inclusion Order for Meitei Community in Scheduled Tribe List.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)