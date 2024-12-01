Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was killed in an attack by a bear in Rajsthan's Pali district on Sunday, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Siriyari, Geeta Singh said Santosh Devi (35), who had gone to collect wood from a forest area in Juni Phulad village in the morning, sustained serious injuries when the bear suddenly attacked her.

The SHO said the woman was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

According to a doctor at the hospital, the bear had broken the woman's skull and nose. There were deep wounds on her stomach and neck as well.

After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family members of the victim.

