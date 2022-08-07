Kolkata, Aug 7 (PTI) A middle-aged woman was run over by a sedan in Ballygunge area of south Kolkata on Sunday, a police officer said.

The woman, identified as Sasthi Das (45) of Picnic Garden area in the city, was standing on the side of Ballygunge Circular Road to go to the other side of the road when a red coloured luxury vehicle knocked her down.

The vehicle then rammed into a black car that was parked along the roadside, the officer said.

The woman, in her mid-40s, got stuck under the wheels of the red car.

She was pulled out from under the wheels and rushed to a state-run hospital where she was declared dead, the official said.

The driver of the offending vehicle, stated to be a young woman, was arrested, the officer said.

Eyewitnesses said the car was being driven at a high speed from A J C Bose Road towards Ballygunge Phari when the mishap took place near a petrol pump.

The incident disrupted traffic for half an hour in the busy area.

