New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman died while a two-year-old boy was swept away in an overflowing nullah as heavy rains lashed Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, while the Bihar flood situation remained grim as the number of those affected by the deluge rose to 83.62 lakh.

Delhi received light showers across the city and recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there are chances of thunderstorm along with rainfall in the city on on August 27.

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rainfall, while Himachal Pradesh received a fresh yellow weather warning for heavy rains for Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, Punjab and Haryana did not receive rainfall and the maximum temperature remained close to normal level at most places.

In Madhya Pradesh, a woman died in a wall collapse in Leelakhedi area while a two-year-old boy was swept away in an overflowing nullah at Shambhupada village in Dhar district, Revenue Officer Ajmer Singh Gaur said.

He said efforts are on to trace the boy.

Meanwhile, jawans of the Home Guards and the Madhya Pradesh Disaster Response Force rescued 85 people and two dozen cattle who were trapped in floods in Bhopal district.

Intense spells in some western districts, including Bhopal, Sehore and Indore since Friday, sent small rivers and nullahs into spate.

Sluice gates of Bhopal's Upper Lake were opened after the water body neared its full capacity.

Monsoon is likely to remain active in the western parts of the state for the next two days, officials said.

The IMD has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind, with speed reaching up to 40-50 kmph, at isolated places in Khargone, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar and Ratlam districts.

The department has issued an orange alert of very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind, with speed reaching 4050 kmph, for a few places in nine districts including Indore and Ujjain.

In Bihar, where the flood situation remained grim, 69,987 people were affected by the deluge in 16 districts in the past 24 hours, Disaster Management Department bulletin said.

Flood-related deaths remained unchanged at 27.

Darbhanga is the worst-hit district with 20.82 lakh people affected by the deluge while Muzaffarpur has 19.69 lakh people.

Meanwhile, the Ganga river is flowing above the danger level at three places in the state - Gandhi ghat and Hathidah in Patna and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.

In Andhra Pradesh, continuous rains in the upper catchment regions and discharge of water from upstream dams have filled the major reservoirs on the Krishna river while the flood discharge in the Godavari river rose further and several villages continue to remain submerged.

The renewed deluge left tens of villages in East and West Godavari districts under a sheet of water for the seventh day.

The flood discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh crossed 20.38 lakh cusecs and the third warning signal was continuing.

Officials said Gujarat has received over 90 per cent of the average annual rainfall so far, more than half of it in August alone.

Water stock in the dams in the state has reached nearly 62 per cent of the gross storage capacity.

Kutch has so far received 159.12 per cent of average annual rainfall, followed by Saurashtra at 121.60 per cent, south Gujarat at 83.40 per cent, east central Gujarat at 69.58 per cent and north Gujarat at 67.87 per cent.

In Uttar Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall along with thundershowers occurred at many places over eastern parts.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast rains along with thundershower and light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over western parts of the state on August 23 and 24.

Punjab and Haryana, where maximum temperature remained close to normal limits, Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala and Hisar recorded their respective highs at 33.7 and 34.5 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, the MeT Department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Udaipur and Dungarpur districts in East Rajasthan, besides heavy rainfall in parts of Jalore and Pali district in West Rajasthan in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Jaisalmer and Sriganganagar were recorded the hottest with 38.7 and 38.6 degrees Celsius.

In Himachal Pradesh, Sangla in Kinnaur districts received 3 mm of rainfall.

The local MeT centre has forecast rains over the state till August 28, however, it issued a yellow warning for August 25 and 26.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life".

Yellow is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings.

