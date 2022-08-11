Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her husband and buried him in their house following a quarrel, police said on Thursday.

However, the woman told the police that her husband died by suicide.

According to the FIR in the case, Govind, a resident of Khamaria village under the Gadiya Rangan police station, had a fight with his wife Shilpi on August 7 after which she killed him, dug a pit in the house and buried him there.

The matter came to light only after a foul smell started emanating from the house. Thereafter, locals informed the mother of the deceased who lived in Nashik, Maharashtra police said

Police have taken the body into their possession, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.

During preliminary interrogation, the woman told the police that her husband was a habitual drinker and a fight had taken place between them on Sunday, he said.

The woman said she went to sleep on the terrace of the house and her husband slept downstairs. In the night, he hanged himself, Bajpai said.

The woman said she got scared and dug a pit in the house and buried the body there, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated, police said.

