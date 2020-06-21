Ghaziabad, Jun 21 (PTI) A woman along with her lover allegedly killed her husband by giving him electric shocks, police said here on Sunday.

SP (Rural) Neeraj Kumar said on June 17, Naresh Saini was found dead near a tubewell.

The autopsy report revealed that Saini died due to electric shocks, he said.

The victim's wife Soniya and her lover Johny were held from a bus stop near a temple here on Sunday.

During interrogation, Soniya and Johny told police that they killed Saini, Jadaun said.

They confessed that they had an extramarital affair and were beaten up by Saini after which they planned to eliminate him, Jadaun said.

