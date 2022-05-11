Hardoi (UP), May 11 (PTI) Three people, including a woman and her minor son, were killed while five others were injured when their auto rickshaw collided with a dumper truck on Wednesday, police said.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital while the police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination, they said.

Also Read | Tesla Halts Production Again at Shanghai Gigafactory, Here's Why.

Police officials said the accident occurred on Katra-Bilhaur highway under Harpalpur Police station limits of the district.

The driver and the helper of the truck fled from the spot after the accident, police said.

Also Read | GUJCET 2022, GSEB Class 12th Science 2022 Results To Be Announced on May 12 at gseb.org; Know How To Check Results Here.

Murti Devi (30) and her eight-year-old son Sachin were among three people killed in the accident. A case has also been been lodged, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)