Alwar (Rajasthan), Mar 20 (PTI) A local court on Monday held a woman and her paramour guilty of killing her husband and four children five years ago.

The quantum of punishment would be pronounced on Tuesday, Additional Public Prosecutor Ashok Sharma said.

Also Read | International Monetary Fund Has Announced That the IMF Executive Board Approved Sri … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (No. 2) Renu Srivastava convicted Sandhya alias Santosh and Hanuman guilty under various IPC sections including 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

Sharma said that 77 witnesses were presented in this murder case and after taking evidence, the court came to the conclusion that the duo had committed the murder on the intervening night of October 2 and 3, 2017in Shivaji Park police station area.

Also Read | Delhi Budget ‘Stopped’ by MHA, Says Finance Minister Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Two of the accused were minors and their case is going on in the juvenile court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)