Gurugram, March 13: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men after lacing her drink with sedatives here, police said on Monday. The woman, who resides in Delhi with her sister, was called to the flat here on the pretext of a job interview by one accused, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the Madhya Pradesh native, she come in touch with one of the accused Baljeet through her friend Nikki, whom she met two months back, during a party, police said. Baljeet had then assured the woman of providing her a good job, police said. UP Horror: 15-Year-Old Rape Victim Succumbs To Burn Injuries in Etawah; Two Arrested.

On Saturday, Baljeet asked the women to reach the India Bull society in Sector 110 here for the job interview, police said. The woman alleged in her complaint that after Baljeet offered her a cold drink, another man reached the flat. However, she felt dizzy and both the men raped her forcibly, police said. Haryana Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped on Pretext of Providing Job in Rohtak, Shot at Her Leg; Case Registered.

An FIR was registered against Baljeet and his friend under sections 376-D (gang rape), 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bajghera police station on Sunday.

"We are investigating the matter and are conducting raids. The accused will be arrested as soon as possible," said Inspector Aman Kumar, Station House Officer, Bajghera police station.

