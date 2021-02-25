New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a Mumbai-based businessman in the national capital, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at a hotel in central Delhi's Chanakyapuri last week, they said.

According to police, the woman and the accused had known each other for the past three years.

A senior police officer said a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC against the 28-year-old businessman on February 23 and a team was sent to Mumbai to nab him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)