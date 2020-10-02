Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], October 2 (ANI): A woman was allegedly raped by a man in Ajmer on Wednesday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Satyender Negi said that a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

"We received a complaint from a woman stating that she was raped by a man in her father's village on Wednesday. When the woman's family started searching for her, the accused left the victim near her house. A case has been registered," he said. (ANI)

