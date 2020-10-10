Etah (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was injured after being shot at over a land dispute in Karanpur village of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Saturday, police said.

The woman, Suman, had gone to work in the field when Ankit and Bhure of the same village opened fire at her. A bullet pierced through her left hand, police said, adding she was rushed to district hospital in a serious condition.

Her condition was stated to be stable, police said.

On the basis of the complaint of the woman's family members, a named FIR has been lodged against four people at Nayagaon police station.

The incident is said to be a fallout of a land dispute, police said.

