Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A woman and her younger son were arrested for killing the elder son with the help of her lover, who is absconding after the murder, Modi Nagar police said on Friday.

SP Rural Iraj Raja said that a woman named Anjali had on July 21 lodged a missing report of her husband Anuj Kumar alias Samar (27) stating that her husband had gone missing on July 18 around 12 o'clock.

Later on August 3, Anjali's brother informed the police that the body of his brother-in-law Anuj is lying behind a shrine on Niwari road.

After the recovery of the body Anjali lodged an FIR against her mother-in-law Krishna Devi and her younger son Abhishek, the SP said, adding that Krishna's paramour Devendra was also named in the complaint because he helped them in eliminating Anuj.

Following the information provided in the complaint, police arrested Krishna and Abhishek and during interrogation, Krishna confessed to having an affair with Devendra.

When her elder Anuj came to know of the relationship, he objected to it and the mother could not tolerate it and hatched a plan to eliminate him. The trio finally strangled him to death and dumped the body behind the shrine, the SP said.

Krishna and Abhishek were arrested on Friday near Raj talkies intersection. They have been sent to jail, they said.

Police are raiding the hideouts of Devendra, SP rural said adding that he will be nabbed soon.

