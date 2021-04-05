Srinagar, Apr 5 (PTI) A woman and her son were charred to death in a fire at a locality here, officials said on Monday.

The blaze broke out in a house at Haft Chinar on Sunday night. Six houses were gutted in the incident, according to the officials.

A 40-year-old woman and her six-year-old son were taken to the SMHS hospital, where they were declared brought dead, they said.

A case has been registered and investigations are on to ascertain the cause behind the fire, they added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)