Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) A woman and her son were injured after the ceiling plaster of their house fell on them in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, an official said.

Also Read | New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill 2022 To Be Presented in Lok Sabha Today.

The incident took place at 3.50 am when the family members were sleeping in their house in Balkum Pada area, Thane regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Also Read | JEE Mains Result 2022: NTA Declares JEE Main 2022 Session Two Result At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's How to Check Scorecard.

After being alerted, local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot to provide assistance.

The 44-year-old woman and her son, aged 20, received injuries, the official said.

Both of them were rushed to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa area for treatment, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)