Unnao, Jan 15 (PTI) A woman and her son have died after a truck ran over them in the Sadar area of this district, police said.

The truck driver was seriously injured since the vehicle then hit a road divider. He was undergoing treatment at the district hospital, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said late on Saturday night, a truck going from Unnao to Shuklaganj, ran over Aasma (45) and her son Arif (22) and near Shekhupur canal.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

