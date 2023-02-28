Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday, 24 hours after she allegedly stole gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 7.5 lakh from her employer's house in suburban Kandivali here, police said.

The woman was apprehended from neighbouring Thane district and the stolen jewellery was recovered from her possession, an official said.

According to the complaint, the accused was hired as a house help four months ago and had gained her employer's trust in a short period of time, he said.

The accused allegedly decamped with valuables kept in a cupboard when her employer was away, the official said.

A case under section 381 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in this regard, he added.

