Noida, Aug 5 (PTI) A police constable and an IT professional were arrested by the Noida police on Friday in connection with the death of a 26-year-old woman, whose body was found inside a hotel here on August 2, officials said.

The police constable worked as a computer operator at the Noida Sector 49 police station while the IT professional was a colleague of the deceased in a leading MNC, the officials said.

The woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the hotel room on August 2 in a suspected case of suicide under the Phase 2 police station area.

Her family later alleged foul play in the episode after which an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) and the matter investigated, a police official said.

"Both the police constable and the woman's colleague were arrested on Friday evening. All three were mutual friends and the role of the constable and her colleague has come to light in the death of the woman and the matter is being further probed," the official said.

One more colleague of the woman, who has been named as an accused in the FIR, is on the run and efforts are being made to arrest him, the official added.

Meanwhile, the arrested police constable has been suspended from service with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry also initiated against him, according to officials.

On family's claims of rape and murder, a senior official said the post-mortem report has ruled out rape and established that she died of "asphyxia as a result of antemortem hanging".

Further investigation and legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, police added.

