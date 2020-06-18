India News | Woman Tries to Commit Suicide After 'husband' Marries for Second Time

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) A woman in the district allegedly tried to kill herself by consuming poison claiming that her husband was getting married again, police said on Thursday.

The man, however, said they never got married.

Also Read | 'It Demonstrates Goodwill India Enjoys at UN', Says Vikas Swarup: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

She was rushed to the Shahjahanpur Medical College Hospital where she is undergoing treatment, Superintendent of Police (rural) Aparna Gautam said.

In a video which she had posted on social media earlier, she had threatened to commit suicide if her husband was not stopped from marrying.

Also Read | 'No Indian Troops Missing': Army Clarifies After NYT Reports 'Capture' of India's Soldiers by China During Galwan Valley Face-Off.

The woman alleged that she had personally reported the matter to senior officials in Bareilly, Badaun and Shahjahanpur but no one helped her.

She has also blamed BJP MLA from Katra Veer Vikram Singh Prince and the man's father Rajkumar, who is a block head, for her plight.

The MLA, when contacted, said he did not know anything.

An FIR was lodged at the Gadiya Rangeen police station on Wednesday, the SP said.

The woman has claimed that the two tied the knot on July 2, 2019, at the Arya Samaj Temple in Bareilly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)