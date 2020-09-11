Indore, Sep 11 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman distraught at the death of her husband a couple of days ago attempted suicide on Friday by jumping off the 3rd floor of a shopping mall in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Sanya Suman has sustained a deep injury on her head, has broken her legs and is in serious condition, Inspector Tehzeeb Qazi of Vijay Nagar police station said.

Also Read | India's GDP to Contract Upto (-)11.5% During Financial Year 2020-21: Moody's Investor Service.

"She is from Haryana and had married an Ujjain-based contractor Shubham Khandelwal a fortnight ago. Khandelwal killed himself two days ago. She wrote an emotional letter before jumping off stating she be consigned to flames at the same spot as her late husband," he said.

Mall CCTVs captured her act and clips have gone viral on social media.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 24,886 COVID-19 Cases; State’s Coronavirus Tally Crosses 10 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Mounts to 28,724.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)