Rewari, Oct 15 (PTI) A woman and her two children were attacked by their pit bull dog at Baliar Khurd village here.

The woman, who was admitted to a hospital, received 50 stitches on her leg, hand and head, said her family. The two children were discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Also Read | India Rejects Global Hunger Report 2022, Says Government Taking Series of Measures To Ensure Food Security.

Suraj, former sarpanch of the village, said when he along with his wife reached home on Friday, their pet dog attacked his wife. The pet attacked their two children also.

After hearing their cries, nearby people rescued the woman and the children from the dog. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Boat Collides with JP Setu Pillar, All Safe Onboard.

Suraj said, “Even after hitting the dog with sticks several times, it did not stop.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)