Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): A body of an unidentified woman was found here on Monday evening as locals informed the police about the same.

The woman has allegedly been killed following which her body was thrown to remove evidence, according to the police.

A case has been registered under sections 201 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

