Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): The body of a woman stuffed in a suitcase was found on the Yamuna Expressway service road on Friday afternoon, said the Mathura police.

"The dead body of the woman was found on the Yamuna Expressway service road on Friday afternoon," said Trigun Bisen, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mathura police.

The body is yet to be identified and the identification could not be made even after more than 12 hours, informed the ASP.

"Even after the face of the deceased was clearly visible, the identification could not be done. The picture of the deceased went viral on social media, and no family came forward for identification," said the Additional Superintendent of Police.

He said that there were many marks on the girl's body, including bullet marks on her chest, adding, "After killing the girl elsewhere, the body was thrown in the Raya area."

As per reports, the woman was 25 years old and the bag was thrown away in a secluded area.

"The body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a suitcase thrown away in a secluded area. Prima facie, it looks like the girl was killed elsewhere and disposed of here to hide facts of the murder," Circle Officer (CO) Mahavan, Alok Kumar told ANI.

