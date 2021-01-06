Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India] January 6 (ANI): Telangana Police on Tuesday found an unidentified corpse of a 35-year-old woman near railway tracks under Ghatkesar police station limits.

N Chandra Babu, Inspector of Police posted at Gatkesar police station while speaking to ANI over the phone said the initial investigation shows that women might have died five to 10 days ago.

"On Monday evening a shepherd, while crossing the railway tracks under Ghatkesar police station limits, found a corpse of a woman aged around 35 years. He informed us about it at around 8 pm through Railway Police. The body is not identified yet. It seems like she was killed five to ten days ago," he said.

The Inspector added that police have sent the body for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

