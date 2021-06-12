Gaya, Jun 12 (PTI) A plan was afoot to impart training to women Army cadets at the Officers Training Academy in this south Bihar town, a senior official said on Saturday.

This was stated by Commandant of the Academy G A V Reddy at a function organised to mark the passing out of 20 cadets.

Reddy said a proposal was under consideration for providing training to women cadets at the OTA here.

"If things get through, the OTA here will add a feather to its cap, becoming only the second facility after Chennai where female cadets are trained," he said.

He observed that parents of many cadets could not attend the passing out ceremony this year because of the COVID 19 pandemic though arrangements were made so that they could witness the proud moment online.

"We look forward to making the OTA better equipped technologically and do its bit in attracting fresh talent to the Army. Hopefully, more and more young men and women will join the force in the coming years and serve the nation," he added.

