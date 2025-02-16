Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi (Source: Ministry of Women and Child Development)

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi, visited Dibrugarh, the industrial capital of Assam, to assess and review the progress of various women and child welfare initiatives in the state, said an official release on Sunday.

Addressing the media during a press conference, she highlighted the remarkable strides made under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official release read.

Annpurna Devi encouraged community participation in fostering sustainable livelihoods and economic empowerment for women.

She applauded the relentless efforts of grassroots workers and assured continued government support in expanding opportunities for skill development and financial independence.

Highlighting Assam's progress under the double engine government model, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Minister commended the state's remarkable efforts in preventing child marriage, strengthening maternal and child healthcare, and promoting women's empowerment through skill development and entrepreneurship programs.

As per the release, women's labour force participation increased from 23.3 per cent in 2017-18 to 41.7 per cent in 2023-24, driven by state-led employment programs.

Enhanced investment in early childhood nutrition programs like SNP (Supplementary Nutrition Program) and Mission Poshan 2.0 to combat malnutrition.

Reflecting the government's steadfast commitment to women-led development, the Union Budget 2024-25 allocated substantial resources to empower women, support children, and strengthen family welfare programs.

Annpurna Devi also highlighted key budgetary allocations, including a gender budget for Rs 4.49 lakh crore. It was allocated for women's development in this year's budget, marking a significant increase from previous years.

Ceiling limit for term loans was increased up to Rs 2 crore for first-time women entrepreneurs and special emphasis was given on rural electrification and infrastructure projects to improve the quality of life for women in remote areas.

With landmark projects like the Bogibeel Bridge and India-East Asia connectivity initiatives, Assam is emerging as a hub of economic activity and industrial expansion. The establishment of AIIMS Guwahati and technology parks is paving the way for improved healthcare facilities and job opportunities in the region.

Since 2024, 11,824 km of new railway tracks have been constructed in the Northeast and Eastern regions, surpassing previous milestones, said the release. Railway Budget increased fivefold from Rs 2,122 crore in 2009-14 to Rs 10,440 crore in 2025-26.

"Over the past decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam has witnessed remarkable infrastructure growth, ensuring better connectivity, healthcare facilities, and employment opportunities for its people," Annpurna Devi remarked.

She said that women in Assam are playing a crucial role in shaping the state's economic and social landscape. The government's initiatives have empowered women to take on leadership roles in various sectors, from entrepreneurship to governance.

The Minister reiterated the government's pledge to continue its mission of women-led development, ensuring every woman and child in Assam has access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

Key Highlights of women empowerment initiatives in Assam include the allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for setting up working women hostels in key industrial zones.

12 crore toilets and 12 crore tap connections have been provided over the past 10 years, improving sanitation and clean water accessibility.

The Minister concluded her address by reaffirming the government's dedication to strengthening Assam's socio-economic landscape.

She expressed confidence that with the continued support of the people and the robust policies of the government, Assam will continue to scale new heights in development and prosperity. (ANI)

