India News | Women-led SHG Prepares Kedarnath Mahaprasadam Laddus Under Uttarakhand Millet Mission

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): A women-led Self-Help Group (SHG) in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district is playing a key role in preparing the Mahaprasadam laddus offered at the revered Kedarnath temple, providing livelihood opportunities to local women while promoting millet cultivation under the state government's Millet Mission.

The SHG, comprising more than 50 women, is involved in making the laddus from amaranth, a traditional coarse grain that is being cultivated as part of a special campaign launched by the Agriculture Department under the Millet Mission.

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Chief Agriculture Officer Lokendra Bisht said the Millet Mission is one of the flagship schemes of the Uttarakhand government aimed at boosting millet production and enhancing farmers' incomes.

"Millet Mission is a flagship scheme of our state government. The objective is to increase millet production and improve the income of farmers," Bisht said.

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The initiative has also created employment opportunities for women in the region. Sobti Devi, one of the women engaged in preparing the laddus, said the work has helped generate income for members of the Self-Help Group.

"This provides employment to all of us women," she said.

Local farmers cultivating amaranth said they have received continuous support from the government under the scheme. A millet farmer noted that the administration has been assisting cultivators by providing necessary facilities, including storage infrastructure.

"The government had been providing us with whatever we needed. Till last year, they had been providing us with a storage facility," the farmer said.

The initiative reflects the state's efforts to promote traditional millet crops while linking them to religious tourism and local livelihoods. By sourcing amaranth from local farmers and involving women-led groups in the preparation process, the programme is helping strengthen rural incomes and encourage sustainable agriculture in the Himalayan region.

As enthusiasm among pilgrims for the Char Dham Yatra continues to rise, with a large number of devotees arriving at Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham for darshan, resulting in long queues at both shrines. The world-famous Badrinath and Kedarnath pilgrimage in Uttarakhand is witnessing a steady increase in footfall, with thousands of devotees reaching the holy shrines every day and patiently waiting for their turn to offer prayers.

According to the latest pilgrimage figures, 1,050,670 devotees have visited Kedarnath Dham and offered prayers to Baba Kedar so far. Similarly, 832,903 pilgrims have paid obeisance to Lord Badri Vishal at Badrinath Dham. Meanwhile, the (BKTC) has urged pilgrims to make necessary preparations before undertaking the journey, especially in view of the approaching monsoon season.

The committee has advised devotees to complete their registration in advance, carry adequate warm clothing, arrange accommodation beforehand, and check weather conditions before beginning their pilgrimage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)