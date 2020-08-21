Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday informed that women belonging to Sahariya, Bharia and Baiga tribes would be given Rs 1,000 per month in their bank accounts.

"We had started the Yojna (scheme) of providing Rs 1,000 per month for women belonging to Sahariya, Bharia and Baiga tribes. But for 15 months our government was not in the state, so the money was not given to the women during that time. This time, when I became the Chief Minister I took the decision to transfer Rs 1,000 per month in their bank accounts," Chouhan said.

"Every month Rs 1,000 will be given. The amount, which is due, will also be transferred in about a week's time," he said.

Meanwhile, in a tweet in Hindi, Chouhan said, "With just one click from the Ministry here, under the Ahar Anudan Yojna, a total of Rs 21.97 crores have been transferred to bank accounts of 2.19 lakh women Mukhiyas of backward tribes." (ANI)

