New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has condemned the case of the alleged rape of a 23-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Guna and its chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state to take decisive action regarding the matter.

"The National Commission for Women vehemently condemns the abhorrent act of violence and brutality inflicted upon the victim in Madhya Pradesh. As reported by one of the leading newspapers. The 23 y old woman was raped repeatedly and her lips were sealed with glue," the commission said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Wall Collapse: Two Dead, Three Injured As Wall Caves in Near Historic Site of Dada Hari Ni Vav in Asarwa.

Rekha Sharma has also directed the DGP to produce a detailed Action Taken Report within three days, including the FIR and medical examination report.

"Chairperson NCW @sharmrekha has sent a letter to the DGP of the state to ensure swift and decisive action, directing to produce a detailed Action Taken Report within three days, including the FIR and medical examination report," it added.

Also Read | National Civil Services Day 2024 Date in India: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Work Done by Civil Servants.

According to the police, a 23-year-old woman has filed a complaint against a person alleging him of raping and torturing her.

According to the police, the victim has alleged that the accused Ayan Khan sealed her lips with adhesive to stop her from screaming.

According to the police officials, the accused has been sent to jail in connection with illegal alcohol, but the investigation into the alleged rape case is undergoing.

"A woman alleged that a person named Ayan Khan beat her up and raped her. We have filed a complaint on the basis of her allegations. We searched the house of the accused and found illegal alcohol at his residence. We arrested him and sent him to jail," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Guna said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)